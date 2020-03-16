Guardian Capital LP Sells 24,469 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,469 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $144.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.44 and its 200 day moving average is $167.51. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $125.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

