Guardian Capital LP Sells 223,558 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,558 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.31% of Shaw Communications worth $31,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,134,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,172,000 after buying an additional 4,013,948 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,103,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,127 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,558 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,737,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,180,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,108,000 after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

