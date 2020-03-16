Guardian Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $114.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $295.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Walmart to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

