Guardian Capital LP Purchases 225 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,214.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,421.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,323.75. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $834.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

