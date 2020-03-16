Guardian Capital LP Has $67.93 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,507 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $67,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.21.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

