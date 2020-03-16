Guardian Capital LP Has $313.09 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,951,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 6.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.28% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $313,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

