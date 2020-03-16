Guardian Capital LP Has $17.46 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,088 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.13% of Darden Restaurants worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of DRI opened at $65.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.81. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.