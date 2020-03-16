Guardian Capital LP Has $160.02 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,323 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 3.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.42% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $160,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.