Guardian Capital LP Has $15.41 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305,669 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $17.92 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

