Guardian Capital LP Has $13.30 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,554 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 129.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $8,567,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of RTN opened at $149.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day moving average of $209.89. Raytheon has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

