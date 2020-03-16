Guardian Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,228,428 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.27% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $20,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 264,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,351 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 936,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AQN shares. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

