Guardian Capital LP Decreases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,676 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 305,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $30.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

In other news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 27,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,310.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

