Guardian Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,043 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 2.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.34% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $119,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.78.

CP stock opened at $217.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $195.23 and a 52 week high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

