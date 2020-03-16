Guardian Capital LP Acquires 2,491,850 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491,850 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 1.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 1.58% of Cameco worth $55,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,080,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in Cameco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,002,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after buying an additional 426,123 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,169,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,808,000 after buying an additional 274,406 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cameco by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,191,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 254,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,077,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Cameco stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.59. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

