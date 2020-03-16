Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,611,000 after purchasing an additional 505,936 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,116,000 after buying an additional 3,700,899 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.64.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $122.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

