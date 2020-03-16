Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 6,107 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines comprises about 1.9% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1,354.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 113,356 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 969,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,691,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRP opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.04%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

