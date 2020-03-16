Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $22.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

