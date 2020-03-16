Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,127,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,430,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 40,799,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,357,000 after buying an additional 547,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

