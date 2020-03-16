Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,214.27 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $834.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,421.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,323.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

