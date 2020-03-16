Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases 290 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $79.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

