Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases 260 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Unilever by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after buying an additional 117,803 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

