Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,375 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $99.60 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

