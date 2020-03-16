Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.2% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

