Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $27.64 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 3.5% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,226,000 after purchasing an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,970,000 after purchasing an additional 329,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.21.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.64.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

