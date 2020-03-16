Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $2.98 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

MMM opened at $141.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

