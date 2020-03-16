Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $2.16 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 26,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,018,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $103,180,000 after acquiring an additional 133,689 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 111,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $106,334,000 after acquiring an additional 226,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $75.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.68.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

