Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $106.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.17.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

