Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $127.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $176.22.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

