Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $105.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $143.26. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

