Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,160,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem stock opened at $270.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

