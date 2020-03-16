Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,219.73 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,422.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,324.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

