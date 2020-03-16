Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.39.

LYB stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

