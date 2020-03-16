Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 1,960 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,965 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. TD Securities cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

