Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 52.50 -$64.78 million ($2.81) -2.20 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.25 million ($1.06) -5.24

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gritstone Oncology. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology -2,163.41% -62.40% -47.41% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -684.41% -265.29%

Volatility and Risk

Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gritstone Oncology and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 174.64%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.16%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in preclinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

