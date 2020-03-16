Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 49,403 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 85,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $740.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.30. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DNB Markets cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

