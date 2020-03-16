Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOGO. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOGO opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gogo will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

