GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,317 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

