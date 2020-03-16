Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,864,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 717,578 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up 2.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 1.94% of Gildan Activewear worth $114,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,925,000 after buying an additional 2,900,259 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,489,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,680,000 after buying an additional 4,841,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,977,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,993,000 after buying an additional 277,324 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after buying an additional 1,332,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 773,705 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

