GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

