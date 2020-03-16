Fran Horowitz Acquires 30,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz bought 30,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $333,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,099.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANF opened at $11.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $631.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,230,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 598.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 842,052 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,821,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.