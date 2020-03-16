Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

NYSE:FBM opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

