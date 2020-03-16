Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,689,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222,983 shares during the period. Fortis comprises about 3.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.80% of Fortis worth $153,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fortis by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTS opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. Fortis Inc has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

