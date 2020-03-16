Formula Growth Ltd. Increases Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 4.1% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $32,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

NYSE:UBER opened at $22.60 on Monday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion and a PE ratio of -2.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $115,583,244.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,077,056.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,651,491 shares of company stock worth $178,498,245.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.