Formula Growth Ltd. Has $22.26 Million Stock Position in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Formula Growth Ltd. lowered its stake in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Instructure comprises approximately 2.8% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 1.23% of Instructure worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INST. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Instructure during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Instructure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Instructure in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Instructure alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. First Analysis cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Instructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of INST opened at $48.80 on Monday. Instructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11.

Instructure Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.