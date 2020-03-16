Formula Growth Ltd. Buys 542,461 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,461 shares during the period. Green Dot accounts for about 2.9% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 1.91% of Green Dot worth $22,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Green Dot by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Green Dot by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 96,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 89,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Green Dot stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.64. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $66.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

