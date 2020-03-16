FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FMC. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their price target on shares of FMC from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

FMC opened at $88.05 on Friday. FMC has a one year low of $70.62 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,909 shares of company stock worth $39,879,894 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in FMC by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

