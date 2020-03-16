First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.22% of First Savings Financial Group worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,579.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $51.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.40. First Savings Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 2,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $104,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

