First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Lifted by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC raised its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,123 shares during the quarter. First Horizon National makes up approximately 2.7% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of First Horizon National worth $26,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 351,963 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 6,980.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $9.94 on Monday. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

