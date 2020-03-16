First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

FFBC opened at $16.18 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

