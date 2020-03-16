First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.
FFBC opened at $16.18 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Bancorp Company Profile
First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.
Recommended Story: Discount Rate
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.