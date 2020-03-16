Financial Survey: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) vs. DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GigaMedia alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GigaMedia and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57

DouYu International has a consensus target price of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 22.24%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and DouYu International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $7.10 million 3.21 -$3.19 million N/A N/A DouYu International $544.52 million 4.60 -$130.57 million N/A N/A

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -27.97% -2.96% -2.77% DouYu International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DouYu International beats GigaMedia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.